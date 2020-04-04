LifestyleHealth and Food

Ortom, Deputy Test Negative For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has tested negative for Coronavirus.

His Deputy, Engineer Benson Abounu and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu all tested negative for Coronavirus.

Governor Ortom, who received the test result on Friday, encouraged other Benue people to voluntarily go for the COVID-19 test.

Also Read: Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Undergoes COVID-19 Test

He commended the State Action Committee on Coronavirus and all other individuals and organizations for making selfless contributions towards eradicating the pandemic.

The Governor expressed delight that of all the persons so far tested, there is no fresh positive case of COVID-19 in the state aside the first confirmed one.

He urged the people to continue to observe personal hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing, to avoid contracting the disease.

Governor Ortom assured Benue people that his administration will not relent in its drive to prevent the virus from spreading within the state.

