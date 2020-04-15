Metro News

Osun Government Extends Lockdown By 14 Days

By Olayemi Oladotun

Osun State Government has extended the stay-at-home order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state by two weeks, citing the need for ‘total defeat’ of the virus.

The Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, made this known during a state broadcast, Tuesday evening.

Also Read: Osun Court Sends PDP Member To Prison Over Facebook Post

Recall that the State Government had on 31st March announced an initial 14-day total lockdown, following earlier closure of the State’s boundaries with other states in the zone, which expired on midnight of Tuesday.

Oyetola expressed that the lockdown move has been adjudged to be the best, based on the significant outcome recorded in combating the virus.

He explained that ever since the lockdown was announced with cooperation from the residents to ensure full compliance, no new case of coronavirus was recorded in the state.

