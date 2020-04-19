Osun Presently Under Total Lockdown, Not Curfew – Govt Tells Residents

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has reiterated that the 14 days stay at home order is a total lockdown in the State to avoid the outbreak or spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the state.

Recall that some days ago, the State Government extended the stay at home order in the State by another 14 days.

Also Read: Osun Drops Case Against PDP Member Arrested Over Facebook Post

However, the lockdown in the state is believed to be a curfew by citizens of the State.

Coming out to clarify the mix up, the state government, via its official Twitter handle on Sunday, reiterated that the 14 days is a total lockdown.

The State Government expressed that violation of the directive is civil disobedience.

See the full statement below:

This by implication means that the State Government has not relaxed the order to accommodate human or vehicular movements at certain hours of the day during the period of the lockdown. The State Government considers defiance of this directive as civil disobedience. — Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) April 19, 2020

display their wares in front of their houses. The State of Osun is not totally in the clear yet, especially with more confirmed cases reported in adjoining States. Hence, the State Government's directive that its people stay at home in their own interest is a protective measure. — Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) April 19, 2020