Osun Presently Under Total Lockdown, Not Curfew – Govt Tells Residents

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Gboyega Oyetola
Gboyega Oyetola

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has reiterated that the 14 days stay at home order is a total lockdown in the State to avoid the outbreak or spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the state.

Recall that some days ago, the State Government extended the stay at home order in the State by another 14 days.

However, the lockdown in the state is believed to be a curfew by citizens of the State.

Coming out to clarify the mix up, the state government, via its official Twitter handle on Sunday, reiterated that the 14 days is a total lockdown.

The State Government expressed that violation of the directive is civil disobedience.

See the full statement below:

