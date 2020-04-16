Metro NewsBusiness News

Over 16,000 Poor Households In Kaduna Have Received N20k From FG

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Security Agents Have Killed 18 People During Lockdown: Human Rights Group

Security agents in the country have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus during the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Mele Kyari: FG Has Paid Over N200bn To Power Sector To Improve Supply

The group Managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) , Mele Kyari, has revealed that the federal government has...
Read more
News FeedEyitemi Majeed - 0

History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry, Tinubu Tells FG

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, says history will not be kind to the federal government if...
Read more
Verity Awala

More than 16,744 poor households in Kaduna have received N20,000 each in the ongoing implementation of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme.

N446.5 million have been disbursed by the federal government to 22,380 vulnerable households under the scheme to cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic impact in the state.

This was made known by the Head of the Cash Transfer Unit in the state, Hajiya Hauwa Abdulrazaq, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

The disbursement according to Abdulrazaq which took place between April 7 and 15 had been concluded in eight out of the nine benefiting Local Government Areas of the state.

She noted that the programme began in the state in 2017 with about 10,000 beneficiaries, but expanded to 22,380 beneficiaries in the current year.

Abdulrazaq identified the benefiting councils as Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Ikara, Kachia, Kauru, Kubau, Kajuru, Lere and Sanga.

Read Also: Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

“So far, N19.7 million has been disbursed to 978 poor households in Sanga; N12.2 million to 604 beneficiaries in Kachia and N69.1 million to 3,487 households in Lere LGA.

“We have also disbursed N34.1 million to 1, 720 households in Kauru, more than N62.3 million to 3,108 beneficiaries in Kajuru, N41.2 million to 2,053 in Kubau and N34.1 million to 1,719 beneficiaries in Chikun.

“We have just concluded the disbursement of N61 million to 3,075 beneficiaries in Ikara local government area,” she said.

Previous articleTake Lockdown Seriously, Emulate Wike – Alibaba Tells Sanwo-Olu
Next articleCAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

No Fee Charged On COVID-19 Loan Applications: CBN

Business News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has come out to clarify that it does not charge any fee for processing COVID-19 loan applications.The Director...
Read more

Katsina Govt Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work

Business News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
According to reports, the Katsina State Government has directed civil servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to continue to report to work.The Government...
Read more

Make Food, Electricity Available As You Lockdown, ASUU Tells FG

Business News Valerie Oke - 0
As some parts of the nation lock down over the novel coronavirus, the Academic Staff  Union of Universities(ASUU) has called on the federal government...
Read more

COVID-19: Buhari Orders Prompt Payment Of Salaries

Business News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The minister for finance budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the prompt payment of salaries to...
Read more
- Advertisement -