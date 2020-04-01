Over 2000 Persons Tested For Covid-19 In Nigeria: Minister

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, on Wednesday said over 2,000 people have been tested for coronavirus across the country.

Ehanire said this during a press briefing organised by the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja, adding that the figure would rise in days to come.

Read Also: Davido Tests Negative For Coronavirus Again

“As of now, well over 2,000 persons have been tested with the hope of further expanding and improving diagnostic capacity across the board to shorten turnaround time and increase volume,” he said.

“Two more laboratories were added to the NCDC network of molecular laboratories for COVID-19 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, increasing our test sites to seven, to start scaling up testing capacity with hope of even further increase when human resources are mobilised for round-the-clock shift duty.”

“As part of preparedness in the Abuja metropolis, we have over 1,000 bed spaces ready for isolation and treatment of mild to moderate cases, which we can expand if the need arises,” he said.

“We have ICU units ready in Gwagwalada and National Hospital, and those who may have complications, especially those with underlying illnesses like tuberculosis, HIV, cancer and also the elderly. We again urge families to protect their elderly and vulnerable people by not exposing them to unnecessary social hazards.”