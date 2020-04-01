LifestyleHealth and Food

Over 2000 Persons Tested For Covid-19 In Nigeria: Minister

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NCDC Confirms 23 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty-three new cases of coronavirus in the country.This was...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Russian President In Isolation After Shaking Hands With Doctor Who Has Covid-19

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, says placed himself in isolation after shaking hands with a doctor who tested positive...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Buhari Approves Release Of 70,000MT Of Grains

As a way of ameliorating Nigerians struggle during the lock down of some part of the nation over novel...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public...
Read more
Verity Awala

Nigeria's health minister
Nigeria’s health minister

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, on Wednesday said over 2,000 people have been tested for coronavirus across the country.

Ehanire said this during a press briefing organised by the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja, adding that the figure would rise in days to come.

Read Also: Davido Tests Negative For Coronavirus Again

“As of now, well over 2,000 persons have been tested with the hope of further expanding and improving diagnostic capacity across the board to shorten turnaround time and increase volume,” he said.

“Two more laboratories were added to the NCDC network of molecular laboratories for COVID-19 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, increasing our test sites to seven, to start scaling up testing capacity with hope of even further increase when human resources are mobilised for round-the-clock shift duty.”

“As part of preparedness in the Abuja metropolis, we have over 1,000 bed spaces ready for isolation and treatment of mild to moderate cases, which we can expand if the need arises,” he said.

“We have ICU units ready in Gwagwalada and National Hospital, and those who may have complications, especially those with underlying illnesses like tuberculosis, HIV, cancer and also the elderly. We again urge families to protect their elderly and vulnerable people by not exposing them to unnecessary social hazards.”

 

Previous articleCoronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG
Next articleWhy Men Are More At Risk Of Contracting Coronavirus Than Women- Report
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Why Men Are More At Risk Of Contracting Coronavirus Than Women- Report

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
A medical expert named Ifegbike Kalu has stated that men are more likely to contract the novel coronavirus than women because they are more...
Read more

Vaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), professor Maurice Iwu has assured Nigerians that the vaccine for the treatment of novel coronavirus...
Read more

Coronavirus: American Citizen Evacuated After Testing Positive In Lagos

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has revealed that an American infected with the deadly coronavirus has been evacuated to the...
Read more

Three Suspected Coronavirus Cases Test Negative In Delta

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday, said three suspected cases of Coronavirus tested negative.Recall that Okowa had made it known on...
Read more
- Advertisement -