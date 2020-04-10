Coronavirus

Oyo Govt Discharges Three Coronavirus Patients

By Olayemi Oladotun

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed that the state has discharged three more Coronavirus patients.

The state has eleven cases of Coronavirus.

However, Makinde on Friday revealed that three more patients have also been discharged in Ibadan, the state capital after they again tested negative for the disease.

He said the three patients were discharged on Thursday.

Makinde in his official Twitter handle on Friday, said all measures have been put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of people who have been discharged in the state is now five (5).

