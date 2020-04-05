Coronavirus

Oyo Records New Coronavirus Case

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: ‘Lockdown In Lagos May Be Extended’ – Sanwo-Olu

The 14-day lockdown currently being observed in Lagos may be extended, according to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The...
Read more
SportsTemitope Alabi - 0

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Babymama

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna ' Yaya' Mayweather has been arrested.According to reports, the 19-year-old is in police custody after...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 5th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Missing Osun Coronavirus...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Father, Mother, 11 Children Down With Coronavirus

A Spanish family of father, mother and eleven children have all contracted Coronavirus.DailyMail UK reports that the Cebrian Gervas family...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode has confirmed that the coronavirus patient that absconded...
Read more
Michael Isaac

The Oyo State government has recorded a new positive case of COVID-19. A statement released by the Acting Chairman of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, Prof Temitope Alonge on April 4, says the latest case is a close contact of the second confirmed case who subsequently developed symptoms.

He indicated that the patient has been moved to one of the isolation centres in the state while activities at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) are being ramped up to meet the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus
Oyo State Records New Case

He disclosed that with the index case already discharged, the other seven cases remain stable.

READ ALSO – NCDC Confirms Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

He added that the diagnostic centre located inside the University College Hospital has commenced timely samples testing with a turnaround time of less than 24 hours to provide results.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Davido Reacts As French Doctors Suggest Vaccine Test In Africa
Next articleCoronavirus: ‘Lockdown In Lagos May Be Extended’ – Sanwo-Olu
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

NCDC Confirms Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus, Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 214.The agency...
Read more

Over 6,700 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Africa

Coronavirus Valerie Oke - 0
Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 reports that there are now more than over 6,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent.According to...
Read more

COVID-19: Two Patients Earlier Declared Negative Test Positive In Edo

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
There is tension at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) after two patients earlier declared negative have tested positive for coronavirus, Daily Trust...
Read more

NCDC Apologises For Mistake In Coronavirus Update, Says Total Now 209

Coronavirus Valerie Oke - 0
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has issued an unreserved apology to the general public for giving a wrong update on the numbers of...
Read more
- Advertisement -