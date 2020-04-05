Oyo Records New Coronavirus Case

The Oyo State government has recorded a new positive case of COVID-19. A statement released by the Acting Chairman of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, Prof Temitope Alonge on April 4, says the latest case is a close contact of the second confirmed case who subsequently developed symptoms.

He indicated that the patient has been moved to one of the isolation centres in the state while activities at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) are being ramped up to meet the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed that with the index case already discharged, the other seven cases remain stable.

He added that the diagnostic centre located inside the University College Hospital has commenced timely samples testing with a turnaround time of less than 24 hours to provide results.