Oyo To Test 10,000 Persons For COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the state government will conduct COVID-19 test on at least 10,000 people in and across the state.

The governor said this on Monday while speaking during a radio programme on Fresh FM 105.9, themed “COVID -19 situation report room.”

According to Makinde, the move was part of the measures put in place by his administration at ensuring that COVID-19 is completely wiped away from Oyo state and its people.

The governor stressed that his administration is determined at taking all the necessary measures towards curtailing the spread of Coronavirus in the state, if there should be the need to do so.

Read Also: Nigerian Photographer Who Tested Positive For COVID 19 Discharged

“We have started collating data of people in the state, so that the right person gets the palliatives from the government. From my findings, I learnt that the Federal Government wanted to give N20,000 to people across ten local government in the state, but I later discovered that 80% of the Federal Government N20,000 conditional cash transfer is wasteful, so we are working to bridge the gap.”

On the status of his health status, he said he is now feeling okay, and “now ready to resume back to the work Oyo people voted him for.

“I wouldn’t have known my health status if not because of the test I took, I firstly took the COVID-19 test on Thursday and the sample was taking to a laboratory in Ede, Osun State and the result came back negative. The second sample was also taking on Sunday at the virology laboratory of the University of Ibadan and it also come back negative.