National News

Oyo To Test 10,000 Persons For COVID-19

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Circulation Of Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Oyo To Test 10,000 Persons For COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the state government will conduct COVID-19 test on at least 10,000 people...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 104-Year-Old Woman Becomes Oldest Survivor

104-year-old Ada Zanusso from Italy defied all odds to stay alive after testing positive for coronavirus, Daily Mail reports.The...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Bayern Munich Set To Resume Training Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Bayern Munich squad will train “in small groups” on Monday, the club has confirmed.The first-team players would follow...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: US Warns Citizens Seeking Evacuation From Nigeria

As numbers of US citizens in Nigeria clamour for evacuation from Nigeria over the novel coronavirus, the US mission...
Read more
Verity Awala

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the state government will conduct COVID-19 test on at least 10,000 people in and across the state.

The governor said this on Monday while speaking during a radio programme on Fresh FM 105.9, themed “COVID -19 situation report room.”

According to Makinde, the move was part of the measures put in place by his administration at ensuring that COVID-19 is completely wiped away from Oyo state and its people.

The governor stressed that his administration is determined at taking all the necessary measures towards curtailing the spread of Coronavirus in the state, if there should be the need to do so.

Read Also: Nigerian Photographer Who Tested Positive For COVID 19 Discharged

“We have started collating data of people in the state, so that the right person gets the palliatives from the government. From my findings, I learnt that the Federal Government wanted to give N20,000 to people across ten local government in the state, but I later discovered that 80% of the Federal Government N20,000 conditional cash transfer is wasteful, so we are working to bridge the gap.”

On the status of his health status, he said he is now feeling okay, and “now ready to resume back to the work Oyo people voted him for.

“I wouldn’t have known my health status if not because of the test I took, I firstly took the COVID-19 test on Thursday and the sample was taking to a laboratory in Ede, Osun State and the result came back negative. The second sample was also taking on Sunday at the virology laboratory of the University of Ibadan and it also come back negative.

Previous articleEnlighten Violators Of Lockdown, Shehu Sani Urges Security Agencies
Next article‘Funke Akindele Should Have Been Fined, Not Arrested’ – Toka McBaror
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Circulation Of Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets

National News Verity Awala - 0
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.The revelation...
Read more

COVID-19: US Warns Citizens Seeking Evacuation From Nigeria

National News Valerie Oke - 0
As numbers of US citizens in Nigeria clamour for evacuation from Nigeria over the novel coronavirus, the US mission in Nigeria has issued a...
Read more

No Research Linking 5G Network With COVID-19: Minister

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Following the conspiracy theory pointing that the new 5g network may be responsible for the novel coronavirus death, Nigeria's minister for communication, Dr Isa...
Read more

Coronavirus: 140 Lebanese Evacuated Out Of Nigeria

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Following the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Lebanese government has evacuated one hundred and forty Lebanese nationals through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.Tribune...
Read more
- Advertisement -