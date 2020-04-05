Palm Sunday: Actress Ini Edo Shares New Photo, Asks Fans To Stay Safe

As Christians around the world celebrate palm Sunday, delectable Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has shared a new photo via her official Instagram page.

Sharing the photo, the screen diva further advised her fans to stay safe amid the novel coronavirus adding that it shall pass soon.

It remains unknown if the popular actress was able to make it to the church amid the lockdown imposed on some States as a result of the deadly disease.

She wrote:

“Happy palm sunday 💫

How are yall holding up??? Must say its tougher than we thought right..hang in there,this storm will pass.”