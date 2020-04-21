Panic As Over 150 People Die In Kano Communities In 3 Days

There is panic in some communities in Kano as over as 150 people have reportedly died between Friday and Saturday penultimate week.

Some residents have attributed the deaths to a strange ailment while undertakers who doubled as grave diggers in the affected cemeteries said the frequency at which they received corpses these days was unusual when compared with the number of people they buried before the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Daily Trust, the figure of the dead buried in the three cemeteries excludes other people buried in dozens of burial grounds in the eight local government areas that constitute Kano metropolis.

The affected communities are Nasarawa, Gwale, Dala, Ungogo, Fagge, Tarauni, Kumbotso and Municipal.

Daily Trust quotes Bashir Mohammed, one of the undertakers at the Dandolo Cemetery in Goron Dutse, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State, as saying, “This is worrisome, we are becoming overwhelmed by what we are seeing here these days because to me, the way people are dying is not ordinary.”

Mohammed popularly known as Mai Sana’a, said between Saturday and Sunday, over thirty people were buried in the cemetery in contrast to maximum daily record of ten burials previously.

However, the Kano State Ministry of Health Monday in a statement signed by the information officer of the ministry, Hadiza M. Namadi said, “The attention of Kano State Ministry of Health has been drawn to a post being circulated on social media platforms on purported death of people within two days and buried in some cemeteries within Kano metropolis.

“As the ministry could not immediately verify the veracity of the claim going round, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, hereby assured the general public that investigation into the matter is ongoing to verify the claim and possible causes of the deaths.

“Dr. Tsanyawa also assured that the public will be informed on the outcome of the investigation in due course. “While he prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed, the commissioner also advised people to continue to observe social distancing, wash hands regularly, avoid gatherings and stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the statement said.