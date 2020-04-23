The General Overseer of the Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa known popularly as Jehovah Sharp Sharp Church pastor arraigned for allegedly invading Chinese embassy.

Archbishop Samson Benjamin was arrested on Tuesday by policemen from the Victoria Island police station for allegedly invading the Chinese Embassy in Lagos with over 100 followers to protest the alleged ill-treatment of some Nigerians in China.

According to the report, the police acted after a video clip of what was alleged to be an invasion of the embassy had been sent to police authorities in the state.

He was promptly arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, where he was detained later charged before an Igbosere chief magistrate court, Lagos.

A police source at the SCIID told DailyTrust that Benjamin, when interrogated, said he only visited the embassy to express his displeasure over the plight of some Nigerians in China and denied invading the embassy with 100 of his followers.