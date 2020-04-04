Metro News

Pastor Caught Packing Human Faeces, Reveals His Intention (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

A pastor has been caught collecting human faeces for reasons best known to him.

The cleric was nabbed by residents in the area and he was allegedly seen putting the substance into a black polythene bag.

He alleged that he wanted to use it for experiment.

Later on, the man claimed it was going to be used as fertilizer.

When asked why he didn’t use that of his children or church members, he said members are no longer coming to church at this time due to the ban and he never needed it back then.

Read Also: Lady Narrates How Nigerian Man Used Her To Renew His Papers In UK

Watch the video below:

 

