PDP Mourns Abba Kyari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the demise of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president.

PDP via a statement on its official Twitter describes his death as depressing and saddening.

“The @OfficialPDPNig describes the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, as depressing and saddening.

“The @OfficialPDPNig comforts President @MBuhari, the Kyari family, the government and people of Borno state and the nation at large for this painful loss and prays that the Almighty Allah grants Mallam Abba Kyari eternal rest.

“Similarly, the @OfficialPDPNig commiserates with families of all the victims of COVID-19 pandemic and prays for the speedy recovery of the sick who are receiving treatment in various isolation centers.

