PDP Reiterates Call For Fuel Price Reduction To N70

Following the crash in the price of crude oil, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained that pump price of fuel should not be more than N70 as against the current N125.

This was contained in a statement by the national publicity secretary of the opposition party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party “wonders why this administration had continued with N125 per liter, even with the further fall in the price of crude oil price.”

The PDP further berated the “APC and cautioned it to stop fleecing Nigerians with inappropriate fuel price template, particularly at this time when the citizens are battling with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Our party, therefore, demands that the Federal Government should reduce the pump price of fuel without further delay.

”In the same vein, the PDP demands that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) should immediately declare the billions of naira accruable as overcharge from the inappropriate N125 per liter since the crash in crude oil price and channel the funds for palliatives to Nigerians.

”Furthermore, the PDP demands that the NNPC should waste no further time in recovering the proceeds of its alleged sleazy and over-bloated oil subsidy regime, which should also be channelled as palliatives to Nigerians.

”Nigerians can recall that the NNPC had, earlier in the month, confessed that the APC administration had, in the last five years, engaged in underhand subsidy deals, which included a hazy under-recovery for unnamed West African countries, running into trillions of naira, while Nigerians continued to bear the burden on unsubsidized fuel.

”The PDP also restates its call on the National Assembly to immediately open an investigation into the fuel price overcharge as well as the fraudulent subsidy regime through which over N14 trillion had allegedly been frittered by a few unscrupulous individuals operating as a cabal in government circles,” the party added.