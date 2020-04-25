People Who Have Tested Positive Are Between 31 And 40 Years

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says the ages of most people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the country are between 31 and 40 years.

The minister stated this while speaking at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday.

He noted also that most deaths have occurred in older persons.

“​The high number of new cases is due to on-going community transmission and active case search. From our test statistics, the most affected age group among the positives, is 31-40 years while the highest COVID-19 fatality rate is among the older generation above 50 years of age.

“We have now deployed COVID-19 starter packs to all tertiary institutions and Federal Medical Centers, to complement what was earlier sent to each State. The starter packs consist of medical consumables and disposables, to ensure that our frontline healthcare workers are protected.

Read Also: Ehanire: Every State Should Have Isolation Centre… Even If It’s A Hotel

“The high number of new cases is due to ongoing community transmission and also the very active and accelerated case search going on. From our test statistics, the most affected age group among the positives is the age group between 31 and 40 years, while the highest COVID-19 fatality rate is among the older generation above 50 years of age,” he said.

He said COVID-19 starter packs had been deployed to all tertiary health institutions and federal medical centres to complement what was earlier sent to states.

“The starter packs contains medical consumables and disposables to ensure that our frontline healthcare workers are protected and also that there is synergy and collaboration between federal tertiary institutions and the host state health network,” he added.

A total of 981 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 25 states and the federal capital territory.