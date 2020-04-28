People Would Soon Find It Difficult To Get A Job Without IT Skills: Samklef

Legendary music producer, Samklef has opined that in the nearest future, people would find it very hard to get a job without IT skills.

The popular producer added that even first-class holders from universities would also find it difficult to pick up a job without an IT skill.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 28th April.

“Very soon if u like be 1st class for university and all…. without IT u won’t be getting a good job.”