Peruzzi Speaks On His Relationship With Cee-C (Video)

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has disclosed that he was never in a relationship with ex BBNaija housemate Cee-C.

The Huncho Vibes crooner in an Instagram Interview with Hot FM revealed that the video they shot together made the public assume they were together.

There have been rumors that the two are in a relationship after he featured her in the music video of his popular single, “Royal Majesty.”

The singer had also teased fans by calling Cee-C “Her Royal Majesty,” and sharing a picture of the reality star and referred to her as “Peace of Mind.”

However, during a conversation on Instagram Live with Hot FM Lagos, he confirmed they are just friends.

Watch The Video Here: