Peter Obi Commends Gov Makinde for Disclosing COVID-19 Status

Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi has lauded Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde for revealing that he tested positive to Coronavirus.

Recall that Makinde tested positive to the dreaded virus on Monday, making him the third Governor alongside his Kaduna and Bauchi counterparts to test positive for the virus.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, expressed that the decision of Makinde to make public his health status shows exemplary leadership.

Obi went on to wish the Oyo State Governor a speedy recovery.

See his tweet below: