Peter Okoye, Children Participate In The Stay-At-Home Challenge

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye took to his Instagram page to share a video of his children participating in the #stayathome challenge.

Peter Okoye’s wife and children
Peter Okoye’s wife and children

This comes after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered cessation of movement in Lagos, Ogun state and Abuja in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The singer and his two children decided to do something fun and creative while obeying the lockdown regulation.

The singer, who is now known as Mr P, captioned the video;

”#StayAtHomeChallenge So proud of this two!😘🥰🤗💑@cameronokoye10 #Aliona“

Read Also: AY Comedian Explains Difference Between Self-Isolation And Self-Quarantine

Watch the video below:

