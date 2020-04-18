Pikin Wey I Know Before Stardom: Samklef Speaks On Unfollowing Yemi Alade

Popular singer, Samklef has spoken about the event that led him to unfollow fellow singer, Yemi Alade.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he met the afro-pop singer in South Africa and wanted to greet her but her response was bad.

He added that without much ado, he went ahead to unfollow on social media especially since he knew her before the fame.

He said: “So one day I dey South Africa with my guy Lekan I come see Yemi Alade come greet her. Omo u need to see the way she do. I just go unfollow her straight. pikin wey I know b4 stardom.”