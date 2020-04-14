Plastic Surgery: Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Reacts To AY Defending His Wife

Following comedian AY Makun slamming those spreading rumors that his wife Mabel underwent cosmetic surgery for her curvy body, comedian Real Warri Pikin has chimed in.

Commenting on AY’s post, she spoke on her own body saying just how much it has evolved in over 10 years.

Read Also: AY Makun Defends Wife Against Those Claiming She Has Done Cosmetic Surgery

”Person nor fit get natural figure 8 again? Shuuuu Wetin dey go con talk about Me wey my waist go from 0 to 100… my own pass pass knief I go under n.a. cuttlass😂 2008 my waist n.a. 2naira now my waist n.a. 1billion with lada you nor fit climb am….”