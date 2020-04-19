Please Stay Home, The Numbers Are Increasing – Toke Makinwa Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa has shared an open letter to Nigerians as she urges everyone to stay in their homes.

The socialite who shared a photo of herself on Instagram wrote the message to encourage as many who are still faulting lockdown orders by going about their businesses.

Toke also stressed out that the virus is no more being spread from visitors as it is now communal.

READ ALSO – Toke Makinwa Encourages Her Fans With Heartwarming Message (Photo)

Sharing on Instagram, Toke wrote in part: “Dear you, I am writing to urge you to pls stay home, the numbers are on the rise, the borders are closed, no new flights, no new travel history so it is beginning to look like communal spreading which is much worse and hard to trace.”

See Her Post Here: