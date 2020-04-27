Police Arrest Father, Son For Hacking Herdsman To Death In Ogun

The Police have arrested One Kolese Womiloju, 45, and his son Taiwo, 25, of Gbagba Elewure in Ogun state for the murder of one Abubakar Sidi Usman a 32-year-old herdsman, on the 22nd of April 2020.

The suspects were arrested following a report by one Usman Bello who reported that his younger brother has gone missing. Upon his report, a search party was organized for him.

Later in the evening, the deceased corpse was found in an abandoned well in the nearby bush where he was thrown into after killing him.

Intelligence-based investigation led to the arrest of the father and his son. On interrogation, they both confessed to the killing of the deceased because they saw him grazing his cows around their farm.

They stated further that the deceased was warned to take his cattle away from the area and when he refused; he was beaten with a charming ring which made him be unconscious after which he was hatcheted to death.

He was then dragged to an abandoned well about one kilometer to the place and dumped there.