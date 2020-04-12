Metro News

Police Arrest Inspector Who Extorted N40,000 From Motorist

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The Lagos state police command has confirmed the arrest of its officer who was caught on camera extorting N40,000 from a motorist before releasing his car to him.

Police spokesman in the state, Bala Elkana while confirming the arrest said:“We have seen the video and the inspector has been arrested.”

“He (the officer) will be subjected to internal disciplinary proceeding known as Orderly Room Trial”

The video of the extortion  was earlier posted by popular singer, Ruggedman via his official Twitter handle (@RuggedyBaba),

Read Also

Recalling how he was able to record the extortion, the victim said:

“I went to the bank and withdrew 40k and gave him, then he released my key for me. Unknown to him I recorded him,” the victim was quoted in the Twitter post as saying.

