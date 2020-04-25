Police Arrest Suspect For Setting Government Generator Ablaze In Anambra

The police in Anambra State have arrested a suspect for allegedly destroying a government-owned property.

On Friday, April 24, at about 09:30 am, following intelligence report, Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Ekenedilichukwu Ebuka, 27, from Nibo in Anambra State.

The suspect had on Thursday, April 23, at about 10:30 pm, allegedly set ablaze a government Mikano generator used for powering street lights located at Umuokpu in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Haruna, confirmed the incident on Friday and said the case is currently under investigation to ascertain the motive behind his action after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.