Police Gun Down 4 Out Of 5 Robbers In Lagos

A five-man robbery gang that invaded Lekki community in Lagos have met their Waterloo as men of the state police command foiled their operation and killed four on the spot.

According to The Nation, the fifth member also suffered a gunshot on the leg and was not killed so as to diverge information to the security operatives.

The robbers had arrived the estate not knowing that a top police officer lives within the area.

The police officer was said to have called for backup and they quickly mobilized to the robbery scene.