Police Hand Over Suspects Of Funke Olakunrin’s Murder To Ondo Govt

Four of the eight suspects accused of the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, have been handed over to the Ondo state government for prosecution.

The state Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adekola Olawoye, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday night.

Recall that some weeks ago, four out of the suspected eight gang members were arrested by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

Olawoye said police authorities handed over the suspects to the state for prosecution.

He said barring any unforeseen circumstances, the four suspects will appear in court on Friday.

He said the police had launched a manhunt for the remaining four suspects.