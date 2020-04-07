Metro News

Police Release Gbadamosi After Being Arrested For Attending Funke Akindele’s House Party

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Forrmer Lagos governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has reportedly been released by the police after he was taken into custody.

The former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) was arrested by the Lagos Police Command for attending actress, Funke Akindele-Bello’s house party at her residence on Saturday.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello got arraigned and sentenced to 14-days community service and a fine of N100,000 on Monday.

Read Also: Court Sentences Funke Akindele, Husband To 14 Days Community Service

Gbadamosi, who was amongst those that attended the party despite the government’s ban on social gatherings, took to social media to apologize for his misleading action.

