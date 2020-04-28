Police Rescue New Born Baby Abandoned In Uncompleted Building

The men of the Ekiti state police command has confirmed the rescue of a newborn baby who was abandoned in an uncompleted building in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Sunday Abutu, the police moved to rescue the baby following reports by residents of the area.

“We got a call that a newborn baby was abandoned in an uncompleted building in Adebayo area.

“We recovered the baby and immediately moved the baby to Ekiti University Teaching Hospital, where the baby is receiving treatment and care,” Abutu said.