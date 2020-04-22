Police Vow To Secure Release Of Abducted Edo Commissioner

The Edo state commissioner for police, Lawan Jimeta has vowed to ensure the release of the state commissioner for science and technology, Emmanuel Agbaje who was abducted by suspected kidnappers.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, he further revealed that the kidnappers have established contact with the commissioner’s family.

He said:

“You are all aware about the unfortunate kidnap of the Commissioner for Science and technology. Right from that day, the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Command has gone round, and they are still in the bush as we speak.

“There was contact with the family, so we are tracing it. There are some other things I cannot say. Unfortunately, this is the third day, we are still following the traces and tracks of the kidnappers,” he said.