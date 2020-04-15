Popular Instagram Blogger Gives Fresh Details On Yvonne Jegede, Abounce Fawole’s Estranged Marriage

Popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover has released fresh claims surrounding the separation of actress, Yvonne Jegede and her estranged husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole.

According to the blogger, Yvonne was romantically linked with singer, Orezi and an elderly man in the entertainment industry known as Kenny Pedro alias President.

The blogger also claimed that President and Yvonne’s love affair began before her marriage, and it still went on.

A video was also attached to her post which shows the actress and her alleged lover at a public event.

The actress was yet to acknowledge or respond to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

See the post and video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B–kX7gnkk2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link