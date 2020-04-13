Popular Sports Photographer, Anthony Causi Dies Of Coronavirus

Popular sports photographer, Anthony Causi has died of Coronavirus. This is coming weeks after he shared updates on his health from his sickbed and his plans for when he recovers from the deadly virus.

The New York Post sports photographer, died on Sunday, April 12, from COVID-19 at North Shore University Hospital. He was 48.

Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children John, 5, and Mia, 2, as well as his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto.

“Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist,” said Stephen Lynch, The Post’s editor-in-chief.

“He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked.

“The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence. Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”