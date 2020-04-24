Prayer Is An Amazing Exchange: Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Nairamarley has described prayer as an amazing exchange.
According to the singer, this is so because one hands his/her worries to his creator with prayers and the person gets blessings in return. Do you agree with him???
Read Also: Lockdown: If You Can’t Feed A Hundred People, Feed Just One? Naira Marley Tells Fans
He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Friday, 24th April.
He wrote: “Prayer is an amazing exchange. You hand over your worries to ALLAH and ALLAH hands over his blessings to you.”
Prayer is an amazing exchange.
You hand over your worries to ALLAH and ALLAH hands over his blessings to you
— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) April 24, 2020