Presidency Announces Burial Arrangements For Abba Kyari

The presidency has announced that the late chief of staff, Abba Kyari will be buried later on Saturday according to Islamic rites.

According to a statement by Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide, via his official Twitter handle, he said he would be buried in Abuja.

Kyari death was announced by the presidency on Saturday.

He has been battling the coronavirus after testing positive in March.

Since his death, numerous people have been sending in their condolences.

He wrote:

Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja, according to Islamic rites.