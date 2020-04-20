Presidency Cautions Zlatan Ibile For Joking Over NCDC’s Updates

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Zlatan Ibile, received a cautionary reply from President Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmed.

This was followed after his reaction to the new cases of coronavirus shared by the NCDC on Twitter.

The singer, reacting to NCDC’s updates simply shared the laughing emoji as a reply with his twitter account.

Reacting to his Tweet, Bashir Ahmed reminded the artist that these updates being shared are not to be joked about as they are a matter of life and death.

Recall that Zlatan had earlier reported that he doesn’t believe that there is anything like coronavirus, at least not in Nigeria.

See Post Here: