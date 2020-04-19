Presidency Clarifies Late Abba Kyari’s Age

The presidency has come out to clarify the age of late Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, which has sparked public debate since his death.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media, the deceased was 67 at the time of his death.

He added that people only mistook him for another Abba Kyari who was a military officer during his time and died at the age of 80.

He wrote: “CLARIFICATION: Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari was 67, he was born on Sept. 23rd, 1952, the other Abba Kyari a Nigerian military officer, who some mixed/mistaken for CoS, died at the age of 80, he was born on Nov. 17, 1938 and died on Nov. 25, 2018.”