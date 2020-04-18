Presidency Hails Fani-Kayode For Not Rejoicing Over Kyari’s Death

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has hailed Femi Fani-Kayode, for being ‘human enough’ not to rejoice over the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff.

Adesina, who took to his Twitter handle on Saturday, revealed that the Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation condoled with the presidency on Kyari’s passing even though he is ‘ morbidly anti-Buhari’.

He tweeted: “Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, phones in to condole with Presidency on passage of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. A great lesson for those who rejoice in evil. Fani-Kayode is morbidly anti-Buhari, but human enough to express his condolence.”