President Buhari Mourns Former AGF Akinjide

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State over the death of the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide (SAN).

The President described the late Akinjide as an illustrious son while commending his service to humanity.

Akinjide died in Ibadan in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 88.

He sent his condolence via a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The President condoled with family members, friends, professional and political associates of the late Chief Akinjide.