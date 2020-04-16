Presidential Aide Calls Out Dino Melaye Over ‘Fake News’

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has attacked a former lawmaker Senator Dino Melaye for sharing what he (Bashir) described as fake news.

Recall that the former lawmaker from Kogi had on Thursday posted a video showing multitude of Nigerians struggling for some mini bags of rice being thrown to them from a trailer.

The former lawmaker had called out the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to do something, alleging that Nigerians were starving.

Reacting to the video, Bashir who claimed that the video posted by the former lawmaker is an old video, queried the motive of sharing such information.

