Princess Shyngle Reveals Her Man Cheated On Her With 8 Women (Video)

Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle

Popular Ghanian actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed that she is pregnant and also shared how her man has been cheating on her.

Before going to Jail, Fredrick was engaged to Shyngle as she pointed out that he was also involved with eight other women.

The actress revealed that she is in so much pain as she announced her pregnancy even as her man Fredrick is in jail.

'I Struggled To Pay My Bills While My Man Was In Jail' – Princess Shyngle

The relationship between the duo has been on and off since the engagement, however, Shyngle has hinted that she can not take it anymore.

Watch The Video Here:

