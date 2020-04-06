Princess Shyngle Suffers Miscarriage As Husband Remains In Prison (Video)

Gambian born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle has suffered miscarriage while her husband, Frederic Badji is still locked up in jail for fraud charges.

The actress made this known in the fourth episode of her ‘Discovering Princess Shyngle’ vlog on YouTube.

Princess Shyngle revealed that it was when she woke up and saw blood all over her bed that she realized she had lost her child.

The actress said;

Everything happens for a reason and as much as the devil wants me to be angry with God right now, I won’t.”.

“I lost my baby, she’s gone, The most painful thing on planet earth is to lose your child, whether the child is alive and you lose it, or the child is in your tummy when you lose it, it is the same pain.”

I know my baby is watching over me in heaven and that’s why she came for me to know her,” she added.

The actress went on to reveal that her husband has been trying to call and reach her from jail, she said he’s been starving himself and trying to commit suicide.

“I messed up, but I still love him. When somebody is the love of your life, no matter how hard you try, you can’t just get over them just like that. I thought I could, but I can’t so I’m gonna unblock him and hear what he has to say”.

Watch the full video below: