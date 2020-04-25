‘Professor’ Praises Ikorodu Bois Over Imitation Of Money Heist’s Trailer

Spanish actor, Alvaro Morte, has taken to his Twitter page to commend young Nigerian mimickers, Ikorodu Bois for replicating the trailer of Netflix series, Money Heist 4.

Morte, who is quite famous for the role of Sergio “El Profesor” Marquina in the Spanish drama series, reacted after he caught wind of the video made by the Nigerian mimickers.

Reacting to the video, the actor tweeted;

“What an amazing job!!! Congrats!! Thanks a lot for this You all are the very best!!”

See the tweet and video clip below: