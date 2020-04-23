Provide Palliative For Pastors, Cleric Tells FG

Former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Tor Uja, has called on governments at all level to provide palliatives for pastors to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on churches.

Uja made the request at a press conference in Makurdi on Thursday, saying no one can overemphasize the role of the church in the fight against COVID-19.

He said the appeal became necessary because pastors don’t work for money and that the lockdown had affected them like every other Nigerians suffering the effect of staying at home at the moment.

“Pastors don’t work for money, the work for free. Tithes and offerings are not enough to even care for the workmen in churchyard.

Read Also: Nigeria Governors Agree On 14-Day National Lockdown

“Government should provide palliatives for pastors while senior pastors (well established) should make provisions for the vulnerable among the congregants. It’s better to support pastors at this time than to open up space because we might not be able to handle the consequences,” he said.

He also advised Christians to run churches in their various homes in form of family fellowship to enable government effectively lock down the system to fight against the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.