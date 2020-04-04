Trending

Publish Names, Details Of Beneficiaries Of 20k Relief Fund – Shehu Sani Tells FG

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Shehu Sani, a former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district at the national assembly, has called on the federal government to publish the names and details of all the beneficiaries of the N20,000 intervention funds given to people following the lockdown of some parts of the country as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Read AlsoAlleged Extortion: Shehu Sanni Refuses To Take Lie Detector Test

Sani made the call in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 4th April.

He wrote:

“Publish the names and details of all the beneficiaries of the 20k.”

