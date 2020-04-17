Quack Abortion Doctor Nabbed After Dumping Woman’s Corpse At Roadside In Osun

A quack doctor has been arrested in Osun state for dumping the body of a 30- year-old single mother of one allegedly impregnated by an Islamic school student on the street of Ikirun, in the state.

The deceased identified as Yetunde, and popularly called Iya Farida of Are-Ago compound in Ikirun, allegedly visited a private hospital in the town run by the fake doctor, Najeem Adejumo.

According to the report, the woman died during the procedure but her body was dumped late in the night on the street.

It was gathered that the lifeless body was discovered at Idi-Isin area of Ikirun around 6:30 am on Tuesday, as no one saw the body being dumped on the street because of the lockdown in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying the quack doctor has been arrested and cooperating with the police.

She added that that, “The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, has asked men of the Criminal Investigation Bureau CIB to commence an investigation into activities of other quack doctors that may be operating in the town to bring them to justice before such person wreak havoc on the society.”