‘Queen Of Highlights Is Set To Blow Your Minds’ – Mercy Eke Tells Fans (Photo)

2019 Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has urged her fans to get ready as she is set to ‘blow their minds’.

The reality TV star has revealed that she has something in store for her fans and supporters.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha and her fans, Titans shaded Eke after she announced that she was set to launch her very own reality show during her housewarming party.

Nonetheless, the self-acclaimed Queen of Highlights didn’t back down as she has been working hard towards it.

Taking to Instagram, the retired video vixen shared a photo of herself and a Caucasian man starring into a mirror in her bedroom with the caption;

“Queen of highlights is set to blow your minds! Watch out for this space soon! #Anticipate“



See the full post below: