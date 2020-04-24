Ramadan Begins On Friday, April 24th – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has announced that Ramadan will start on Friday, April 24.

Abubakar made the announcement on Thursday, April 23, after confirming that the new moon had been sighted.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, Muslims across the country will not be able to perform the special evening prayers, known as the taraweeh. Muslims have been asked to pray in their homes.

Ramadan which is regarded as a holy month is the period when Muslims observe fasting and prayers.