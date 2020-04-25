Ramadan: House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Sends Message To Muslims

As Muslims begin their Ramadan fasting, Speaker of the house of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has charged them to use the opportunity to pray against the pandemic currently ravaging nations.

He made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote:

Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria, end to COVID-19, Gbajabiamila urges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the Holy month of Ramadan in prayers for the country.

The Speaker also said they should use the Holy month to pray to Almighty Allah for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to normal life in the country & the world at large

In a message congratulating Nigerian Muslims for ushering in the Holy month of Ramadan peacefully…

the Speaker also urged the faithful to use the period for sober reflection and to get closer to their Creator

He said the Holy month of Ramadan comes with a lot of lessons that if all Muslims would replicate the same for the rest of their lives, our society will be better for it

Gbajabiamila said Muslims should be their brothers’ keepers, including non-Muslims among them, noting that there is no better news than peaceful coexistence among all citizens.

“As we all ushered in the Holy month of Ramadan, I pray the Almighty Allah will enable us to see the end of the month in peace and accept all the acts of Ibadah to be offered during the month,” the Speaker said.

