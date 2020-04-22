Ramadan: Look Out For New Moon, Sultan Urges Muslims

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslims to look for the new moon of Ramadan on Thursday, April 23.

The sultan, also the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, said this in a statement issued on behalf of the sultan by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council Sokoto.

He said people should report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to him.

“This is to inform the Muslim ummah that Thursday 23rd April 2020. which is equivalent to 29th day of Sha’aban 1441AH shall be day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1441 AH.”

Read Also: Ramadan: Muslims Urged To Await Sultan’s Announcement Of Moon Sighting Before Commencing Fast

“May Allah SWT help us in the discharge of this religious duty,” it added.