Ramadan: Naira Marley Encourages Muslim Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has shared some words of encouragement to his Muslim fans who are observing the Ramadan.

As the fasting begins, Naira has shared that this Ramadan month is a month of blessing, mercy, and forgiveness.

The singer went further to remind fans of what blessing they stand to gain in this holy month.

The singer wrote: “The Quran was revealed in this month. It is a month of blessing, mercy, and forgiveness. The doors of heaven are open…”

